Children’s Bureau and Families First merger

The merger will allow them to become a destination with more of the expertise and resources families need to stay together.

Children’s Bureau and Families First are merging in an effort to allow greater efficiency and impact.

The hope is that by combining, they'll be able to do even more to prevent child abuse by supporting and empowering families to reach self-sufficiency and stability. In addition, this merger will allow them to become a destination with more of the expertise and resources families need to stay together.

“Children’s Bureau and Families First were once part of the same organization and have long been aligned by missions and approaches,” said David Siler, president and CEO, Families First. “We’re pleased to reunite, combining our resources and expertise to make an even greater impact in the communities we serve.”

“The impact of our work will be even greater as a result of this merger,” said Tina Cloer, president and CEO, Children’s Bureau. “By joining forces, we’ll be able to offer a more holistic approach to child abuse prevention, family preservation and recovery services.”