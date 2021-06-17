Carmel Christkindlmarkt will return this year

This year’s market will feature food and gift vendors, activities and special guests throughout the season.

CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel Christkindlmarkt will open again in 2021 after closing because of the pandemic last year.

“We hated to have to close last year, but the safety of our residents and visitors was our top priority. We are thrilled that this incredible attraction, that visitors from all over the Midwest have enjoyed by the tens of thousands, is back and will be live this coming holiday season,” said Mayor Jim Brainard.

This year’s market will feature food and gift vendors, activities and special guests throughout the season.

Opening day is set for Nov. 20, and the Market will be open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 4 to 9 p.m., and Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 9 p.m. You can find the schedule here.

Public skating at the Ice at Carter Green will also begin Nov. 20. The ice rink and skate rentals will be open from 4 to 9 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays and 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. You can find more information on it here.