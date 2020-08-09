Booths planned as last chance to stock up on Girl Scout Cookies

INDIANAPOLIS — It looks like you'll have one more chance to stock up on Girl Scout Cookies before winter.
Girl Scouts of Central Indiana will be hosting several last chance Girl Scout Cookie booths across central Indiana on Sept. 12.
Locations:
- Noblesville - Uptown Cafe; 809 Conner St., Noblesville, IN 46060 from 1-5pm
- Indianapolis - Weber Grill; 10 N Illinois St., Indianapolis, IN 46204 from 1-5pm
- Terre Haute - Baesler’s Market; 2900 Poplar St., Terre Haute, IN 47803 from 1-5pm
- Lafayette - Old National Bank; 100 N 2nd St., Lafayette, IN 47901 from 1-5pm
- Greenwood - PNC Bank; 300 S Madison Ave., Greenwood, IN 46142 from 12-4pm
- Franklin - KORN Country radio station; 176 E Jefferson St., Franklin, IN 46131 from 1-5 p.m.
- Muncie – Courtyard by Marriott; 601 S. High St., Muncie, IN 47305 from 1-5 p.m.
All of the "Cookies on the Go!" booth locations will be outside and masks and social distancing will be required.
The cost is $5 per package of Girl Scout Cookies and only credit cards will be accepted.
For more information on the Girl Scout Cookie Program, click here.