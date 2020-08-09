Booths planned as last chance to stock up on Girl Scout Cookies

Girl Scouts of Central Indiana will be hosting several last chance Girl Scout Cookie booths across central Indiana on Sept. 12

INDIANAPOLIS — It looks like you'll have one more chance to stock up on Girl Scout Cookies before winter.

Locations:

Noblesville - Uptown Cafe; 809 Conner St., Noblesville, IN 46060 from 1-5pm

Uptown Cafe; 809 Conner St., Noblesville, IN 46060 from 1-5pm Indianapolis - Weber Grill; 10 N Illinois St., Indianapolis, IN 46204 from 1-5pm

Weber Grill; 10 N Illinois St., Indianapolis, IN 46204 from 1-5pm Terre Haute - Baesler’s Market; 2900 Poplar St., Terre Haute, IN 47803 from 1-5pm

Baesler’s Market; 2900 Poplar St., Terre Haute, IN 47803 from 1-5pm Lafayette - Old National Bank; 100 N 2nd St., Lafayette, IN 47901 from 1-5pm

Old National Bank; 100 N 2nd St., Lafayette, IN 47901 from 1-5pm Greenwood - PNC Bank; 300 S Madison Ave., Greenwood, IN 46142 from 12-4pm

PNC Bank; 300 S Madison Ave., Greenwood, IN 46142 from 12-4pm Franklin - KORN Country radio station; 176 E Jefferson St., Franklin, IN 46131 from 1-5 p.m.

KORN Country radio station; 176 E Jefferson St., Franklin, IN 46131 from 1-5 p.m. Muncie – Courtyard by Marriott; 601 S. High St., Muncie, IN 47305 from 1-5 p.m.

All of the "Cookies on the Go!" booth locations will be outside and masks and social distancing will be required.

The cost is $5 per package of Girl Scout Cookies and only credit cards will be accepted.