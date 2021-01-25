Black Lives Matter muralists to share art at Children's Museum for Black History Month

The event is Feb. 4 from 4-8 p.m. and admission is only $6 per person.

INDIANAPOLIS — More than a dozen artists that working on Indy's Black Live Matter mural in Downtown Indianapolis will take part in an event at The Children's Museum of Indianapolis. The event on Feb. 4 will showcase some of the artists' work as part of the museum’s Black History Month celebration.

Portia Jackson will also be at the event sharing stories of the Civil Rights Movement. It runs from 4-8 p.m. and admission is reduced to $6 per person.

The event is expected to sell out and tickets can be purchased in advanced by clicking here.

