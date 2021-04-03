x
Bethany Christian Services opening adoptions to same-sex parents

One of the largest adoption agencies in the nation says it will now "implement a nationwide policy of inclusivity in order to serve all families."

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Bethany Christian Services, one of the nation's largest adoption agencies, will now start allowing LGBTQ parents to adopt.

NBC affiliate WOOD reports the announcement of a new inclusivity policy came Monday from the Michigan-based organization, which as a faith-based organization previously did not adopt out to same-sex couples. 

“It’s going to open up a world for kids who normally wouldn’t have a home, so it’s just fantastic,” said April DeBoer-Rowse, who was at the center of the landmark case that led the U.S. Supreme Court to rule same-sex marriage was legal.

April DeBoer and Jayne Rowse, who are raising four children, could be chosen to represent the gay marriage movement at the Supreme Court.

The case started because her adopted children couldn’t legally be tied to both parents.

“We did get met with a lot of agencies who would not work with us because we were a lesbian couple,” she said. 

The policy approved by Bethany’s Board of Directors does not include the term “LGBTQ,” but rather says Bethany will “implement a nationwide policy of inclusivity in order to serve all families.” 

The policy also acknowledges doctrinal differences among Christian churches, though again, it does not specifically list same-sex marriage as one of those issues.

