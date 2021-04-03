Bethany Christian Services opening adoptions to same-sex parents

One of the largest adoption agencies in the nation says it will now "implement a nationwide policy of inclusivity in order to serve all families."

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Bethany Christian Services, one of the nation's largest adoption agencies, will now start allowing LGBTQ parents to adopt.

NBC affiliate WOOD reports the announcement of a new inclusivity policy came Monday from the Michigan-based organization, which as a faith-based organization previously did not adopt out to same-sex couples.

“It’s going to open up a world for kids who normally wouldn’t have a home, so it’s just fantastic,” said April DeBoer-Rowse, who was at the center of the landmark case that led the U.S. Supreme Court to rule same-sex marriage was legal.

The case started because her adopted children couldn’t legally be tied to both parents.

“We did get met with a lot of agencies who would not work with us because we were a lesbian couple,” she said.

The policy approved by Bethany’s Board of Directors does not include the term “LGBTQ,” but rather says Bethany will “implement a nationwide policy of inclusivity in order to serve all families.”