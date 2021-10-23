Elementary school student is known as the 'Hugger in Chief'

Shanon Wells is making the day better for just about everyone in his Virginia school.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — There's a young man in Charlottesville, Virginia who is spreading kindness wherever he goes.

Shanon Wells is known around his elementary school as the "Hugger in Chief".

Before getting on the bus at the end of each day, he passes out some love to his classmates.

"This is like that one time that they just get in there and get in there and they get their hugs and then they say goodbye for the day," said school principal Summerlyn Thompson.