Damar Services opening east side clinic in August

INDIANAPOLIS — Damar Services is opening a clinic on the east side of Indianapolis in August.

The facility, located at 1640 North Ritter Ave., will house Damar’s community-based treatment, outpatient behavioral health, foster care programs and the Damar-sponsored Advocacy and Training Alliance.

All of that will be under one roof in the 10,000-square-foot outpatient office building.

“There is an increasing need for Damar to bring its services to communities in need," said Dr. Jim Dalton, president and CEO of Damar Services, Inc. "Today, too many families are left out of treatment opportunities due to lack of transportation and proximity to services.”