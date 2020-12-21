Battle of the Bulbs: Cathy and Billy Garrigus

Their light display on the south side of Indianapolis is in its 12th and final year.

INDIANAPOLIS — Our first finalists in our WTHR 2020 Battle of the Bulbs competition are Cathy and Billy Garrigus from the south side of Indianapolis.

They have been doing their epic Christmas lights display on the south side for the past 12 years, but this is their final year because of Billy’s health concerns.

Cathy and Billy said they’ve seen Battle of the Bulbs on 13Sunrise for years, but they never entered the contest because they were too humble. But as you can see in the video player above, honoring them as a finalist has been long overdue.

On a more somber note, Cathy said her mother recently passed away from COVID-19, so this has been a very trying time for her whole family. Still, Cathy has found joy and comfort talking with all the people who are coming to see their light display in its final year.

If you want to go see them, Cathy and Billy’s house is on the corner of State Road 135 and Edgewood Avenue, about a mile away from the East Street exit from Interstate 465 on the south side.

Here’s their exact address:

10 East Edgewood Ave.

Indianapolis, IN 46227