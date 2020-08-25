Arve' and Ida Solomon, the in-laws of Evening's Angela Poe Russell say it's about respect, listening and more. #NewDayNW

SEATTLE — Marriage is exciting, it's fun and it's romantic. But a successful marriage is also a lot of work.

New Day guest host Angela Poe Russell from King 5's Evening is about to celebrate her 1 year anniversary with her husband Victor. So she wanted to talk about relationships with someone who was definitely making it work.

Her Father-in-Law Arve' Solomon shared his 5 tips for a successful marriage. Arve' and Ida have been married for 60 years.

Arve' Solomon's tips for a successful relationship:

Respect Listen Don't take your partner for granted Work well and play well Like the person

Photos: From first date to 60 years wed - 5 Tips for a successful marriage 1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6 1 / 6