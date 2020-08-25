From first date to 60 years wed - 5 Tips for a successful marriage

SEATTLE — Marriage is exciting, it's fun and it's romantic. But a successful marriage is also a lot of work.
New Day guest host Angela Poe Russell from King 5's Evening is about to celebrate her 1 year anniversary with her husband Victor. So she wanted to talk about relationships with someone who was definitely making it work.
Her Father-in-Law Arve' Solomon shared his 5 tips for a successful marriage. Arve' and Ida have been married for 60 years.
Arve' Solomon's tips for a successful relationship:
- Respect
- Listen
- Don't take your partner for granted
- Work well and play well
- Like the person
