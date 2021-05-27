12 stingrays die suddenly in ZooTampa exhibit; habitat to be closed for at least 8 weeks

Veterinary teams are looking into the equipment involved in the exhibit and testing water quality.

TAMPA, Fla. — ZooTampa says it's looking into why a dozen of its stingrays died suddenly.

Thursday morning, animal care specialists found the 12 rays mysteriously dead in Stingray Bay. The attraction is located in the Florida portion of the park and only houses stingrays.

The dead stingrays included seven cownose rays, four Southern rays, and one Atlantic ray.

The zoo's veterinary and animal care teams are checking all mechanical equipment and doing water testing to try to figure out what happened. Water temperature and quality, along with oxygen and Ph levels, will be tested.

Staff said they were doing everything possible to determine the cause of the sudden deaths, including toxicology reports. It may be several weeks before the results are available.

In the meantime, Stingray Bay will be closed for at least eight weeks amid the investigation.