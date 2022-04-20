Wolf Park celebrates 50th birthday

Since 1972, the park has been a place where researchers study the behavior of wolves and the public learns more.

An Indiana park focused on protecting one of America's most hunted predators celebrated a milestone on Wednesday.

Wolf Park in Battle Ground turned 50 years old today.

It's a sanctuary that was established back in 1972 as a way for researchers to study wolves in a way they couldn't in the wild.

Wolves were once native to Indiana, but were hunted to near extinction by the late 1800s.

Today, the park is home to six wolves, 11 bison, and three fox - all species native to Indiana. The organization now works to educate the public about how to help preserve those species for future generations.

Karah Rawlings is the park's executive director, and said education remains at the core of what the non-profit hopes to achieve in the next 50 years.

"We want people to come here, see our animals, have some sort of interaction where they learn more about them and become passionate about them. Then go home and want to protect the wildlife around them," Rawlings said.

The park will be hosting 50th birthday events, including special demonstrations and food trucks, this upcoming Saturday, April 23.