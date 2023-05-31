White bison calf drawing crowds to Wyoming state park

The calf was born May 16 at Bear River State Park in Evanston, Wyoming.

EVANSTON, Wyo. — A new white bison calf is bringing people to a Wyoming state park, but the animal might not be as rare as some people think.

The albino bison is extremely rare, occurring in about one in every ten million births. It's considered a sacred symbol of renewal to the Lakota Sioux and other indigenous tribes.

But contrary to a rumor that spread online, the bison that's getting all the attention at Bear River State Park is a white bison, not an albino bison.

Park officials say the calf comes from one of two white heifers the park got about a year-and-a-half ago. It was born on May 16, the park said in a Facebook post.

⚪️▫️🤍 🦬 Well - our two-year-old white bison is now a mother! Born this morning, the calf appears mainly white! As the... Posted by Bear River State Park on Tuesday, May 16, 2023