WATCH: Bears practice wrestling moves in Gatlinburg front yard

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — When you live in Gatlinburg, spotting a black bear or two is just an average day.

Now imagine looking out your front window and seeing two of them doing their best impressions of Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, also known as Kane in the WWE.

That's exactly what happened Friday morning.

Adriana Zoder said two young adult bears were play fighting in the front yard.

One appears to have both ears tagged.

Zoder said bears turn up in their yard every day, but they are usually large adults. These young ones seemed to be new to the area.

Zoder said she has lived in Gatlinburg since 2005 and has never seen anything like this rambunctious pair.

"My husband grew up here and has seen a lot of bears in his 49 years of living in Gatlinburg. But he said, never anything like this," she said.