VIDEO: Huge bear trapped in SUV smashes through windshield to escape

The huge mama bear mercilessly mangled the SUV, then peed in it before breaking out through the front windshield.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — An unexpected visitor went on a destructive rampage and made its mark — so to speak — on the family's SUV. 

When Ashley McGowin went to see what had spooked her dogs, she couldn't believe her eyes.

A large bear had become trapped in her family's SUV and even got lodged in the vehicle's windshield while trying to escape. 

"I know, it's horrible. It's horrible for the bear," McGowin said in a video she filmed of the incident. 

Eventually, the bear broke free and left. That's when the family took a look at the SUV's interior... at least, what was left of it. 

"Foam, wires, a bag of Ritz, and ... broken stuff," McGowin said, describing the interior of the SUV that the mama bear had mercilessly mangled. 

And let's just say the bear made a "big splash" before escaping. 

“The bear, sadly, peed on the book I was reading at school," McGowin's son said. 

Unlucky for him, that bear was definitely just looking out for number one. 

Despite the trashed family SUV being a total loss, McGowin said she's glad the bear made it out seemingly unharmed. 

"It seemed like she was happy to be reunited with her cubs, and they just wandered off," McGowin said. 

