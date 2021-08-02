Tigers infected with COVID-19 at Fort Wayne zoo

Zoo leaders said the tigers caught the virus from humans.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Two tigers at the Fort Wayne Children's Zoo are recovery after contracting COVID-19. Zoo leaders have been able to confirm the tigers caught the virus from humans.

The zoo released a news release Saturday, saying two Sumatran tigers — Bugara and Indah — had tested positive for the virus after a veterinary laboratory tested their fecal samples. The lab performed the test after Bugara was showing COVID-19 symptoms on Monday, Feb. 1.

Dr. Kami Fox, the staff veterinary doctor at the zoo, said Bugara had been experiencing a dry cough, while Indah had not shown any symptoms. Both tigers remained together in their enclosure as staff observed them for any changes.

On Sunday, zoo leaders told Fort Wayne's NBC they had confirmed humans passed the virus to the tigers. The zoo said five people were discovered to have been in close contact with the tigers. Dr. Fox said Bugara had already been looking better.

"Bugara, the male that first developed some symptoms on Monday with the dry cough, really hasn't progressed much more than that and is already starting to resolve it seems. The female — she had just one meal where she wasn't quite as excited about it," Fox said. "The next meal was just as energetic as usual. She was heard coughing slightly yesterday, but again no progression there, so expect a full recovery very quickly."

In the zoo's Saturday release, they said care teams would have restricted access to the tiger holding area and increased PPE for those dealing with the tigers. Furthermore, the staff would collect daily fecal samples.

No other animals had been tested.