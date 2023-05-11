Stop and look at these adorable wolf pups now at Wolf Park

Wolf Park recently welcomed two wolf pups to their family!

BATTLE GROUND, Indiana — Meet the newest - and cutest - residents of Wolf Park!

The park in Battle Ground welcomed two male gray wolf pups recently - who were born in Montana and transported to their new Indiana home by Wolf Park staff.

The pups are reportedly settling in well, as are their round-the-clock caregivers, the park told 13News.

The pups will represent their wild cousins, the park said, as they seek to improve the public's understanding of wolves and their value to our environment.

The pups are not available for public viewing because they are very young and need time to adjust to their new caregivers and surroundings.