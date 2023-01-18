Steve-O helps Idaho Humane Society dog get adopted

BOISE, Idaho — A long-term resident of the Idaho Humane Society has found a new home and owner, thanks to popular stuntman, comedian and "Jackass" star Steve-O.
While performing at The Egyptian Theatre last weekend as part of his 'The Bucket List Tour,' Steve-O brought out a handful of adoptable dogs to feature from the humane society.
In a Facebook post Wednesday, the Idaho Humane Society said Steve-O's exposure of the furry friends led to Quartz' adoption.
According to his website, Steve-O and his fiancé, Lux, own four dogs and two cats, and have a "shared love of animals." They also plan to start an animal sanctuary one day, explaining his support for local charities.
The animal welfare organization posted a photo of Quartz with his new owner, who was in the audience during the show:
"Thank you for being an animal welfare advocate and for using your platform to help raise awareness about local shelters! It was an awesome experience; we appreciate it," the Idaho Humane Society said in Wednesday's post.
The entertainer can be seen loving on the dogs behind the scenes and on stage below:
Watch more Local News:
See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:
KTVB is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.