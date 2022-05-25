Simon the tortoise wins Zoopolis 500

Indianapolis 500 champion Tony Kanaan was the grand marshal, but the real stars were the tortoises.

INDIANAPOLIS — People are feeling the excitement of race weekend all across central Indiana.

That includes the Indianapolis Zoo, where they had the 43rd running of the "Zoopolis 500" Wednesday — the greatest spectacle in tortoise racing!

The racers were competing to see who could get to the fruit at the finish line the fastest.

In the end, it was a radiated tortoise named Simon that took the win.