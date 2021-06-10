Dog found herding sheep days after crash throws him from car

A newspaper in the area said the dog was OK after the crash, but instead of hanging around, he headed out into the prairies of the surrounding area.

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — There’s no better feeling than getting home after a few stressful days to relax and…drink out of the toilet?

At least that’s what Tilly the border collie did after he was found herding sheep in a field, days after he had gotten lost after a crash, his owner Linda Oswald told the Spokesman-Review.

It all started Sunday morning in North Idaho, according to the newspaper. Oswald says her family, Tilly included, was driving down a highway when a crash with another car happened. The crash shattered the family’s back window and flung Tilly out, Oswald said.

It wasn’t long after the crash that neighbors from the area began to help Oswald look for Tilly, the newspaper said. After a long day of searching, Oswald said she posted the story to Facebook and included a photo of the missing 2-year-old border collie.

Then that post got shared more than 3,000 times.

On Tuesday Tilly was found on a farm where the local farmers said they think he was trying to herd the sheep because some of them had gotten out, the Spokesman-Review reported.

KREM 2 reports Tilly was reunited with his owner Tuesday.

According to KREM 2, Idaho State Police are still looking for people who saw the crash on Sunday.