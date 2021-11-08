WATCH: Chicago aquarium penguin chicks take 1st swim

The chicks have also learned how to eat fish, socialize and explore new spaces around Shedd Aquarium.

CHICAGO — Two videos of penguin chicks learning to swim are better than one!

Shedd Aquarium in Chicago shared clips of its four Magellanic penguin chicks reaching a new milestone as they're introduced to water for their first swim.

The first first video features the three older chicks as they curiously take — or fall into — their first steps in the water.

According to Shedd Aquarium, the chicks have also learned how to eat fish, socialize and explore new spaces around the aquarium.

In the second clip, Shedd Aquarium said the fourth and youngest chick had to wait for more waterproof feathers to grow before taking its first plunge.

The four chicks hatched on April 29, May 5, May 12 and May 29.

The aquarium is awaiting biological samples from the chicks' eggshells to determine their sexes since penguins' reproductive organs are internal.

Once the sexes of the birds are determined, the aquarium will share any potential naming plans for the birds and the expected timing for when guests can see the newest arrivals amongst the penguin colony in the Polar Play Zone.

Click here for more information on Shedd Aquarium, including ticket information and schedule.

As of July 31, all staff and visitors over the age of 2 are required to wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status.