Seal likely from Maine skips ocean, makes home 100 miles up Hudson River

KINGSTON, N.Y. — A juvenile harbor seal has forgone life in the ocean, instead choosing a home nearly 100 miles up the Hudson River. The Daily Freeman reported Tuesday on the animal's affinity for the river, which wildlife officials call “unprecedented.”

The seal was likely abandoned as a pup by his mother in Maine.

A Connecticut rescue center released him in 2019 with an electronic tracking tag. By that August, he’d settled down on the Hudson near Saugerties Lighthouse.

The seal was rescued again after swimming to Long Island last year. But again, he swam up the Hudson, where he remains under the watchful eye of the lighthouse keeper.