Animals

Sarasota PD dive team encounters 'feeding frenzy' of sharks while training

No one was hurt, but police say officers decided "it was the perfect time to take lunch."

SARASOTA, Fla — A dive team with the Sarasota Police Department literally swam with the fishes and had a close encounter with some sharks, the department said.

And, it was all caught on video. 

It happened during a training session offshore in the Gulf, police say. 

"This may look like something off National Geographic but this feeding frenzy is what our dive team encountered at a recent training offshore in the Gulf," Sarasota Police wrote on social media. "No officers were hurt but they did decide this was the perfect time to take lunch." 

