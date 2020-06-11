WATCH: 'Crocodile Hunter' son Robert Irwin releases sea turtle into ocean

The turtle was found cold and lifeless on a beach with injuries to its flipper, shell and head.

BRISBANE, QLD — Robert Irwin, the son of "Crocodile Hunter" Steve Irwin, has released an endangered baby sea turtle back into the ocean.

The Australia Zoo says the turtle was found cold and lifeless on a beach. He was rushed to the zoo's wildlife hospital, where he was treated for injuries to his flipper, shell and head. The turtle — appropriately named Lucky — made a full recovery.

The chief of staff at the zoo said Lucky is a yearling green sea turtle that got left behind from last year's hatchlings. He spent a few weeks recovering and gaining weight before Irwin and zoo officials released him with the help of the Queensland Water Police.

‘Lucky’ the sea turtle was on the brink when he was rescued - but after round the clock treatment in intensive care at our wildlife hospital he was finally given a clean bill of health. We joined @qldpolice’s Brisbane Water Police to release Lucky back into the open ocean! pic.twitter.com/VqNVxh7RbC — Robert Irwin (@RobertIrwin) November 6, 2020

"All right, little one," Irwin said as he held the hand-sized turtle and gently placed it in the water. "Off you go! That's awesome."