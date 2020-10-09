Rare endangered lion cub triplets debut at Czech zoo

The Barbary lion, one of the biggest lion subspecies which once roamed its native northern Africa, was completely wiped out due to human activities.

Three Barbary lion cubs have been born in a Czech zoo - a vital contribution to a small surviving population of a rare lion subspecies that has been extinct in the wild.

The triplets, all female, were born back in July. They took their first steps in their outdoor enclosure this week under the careful supervision of their mother.

They are yet to be named.

The Barbary lion, one of the biggest lion subspecies which once roamed its native northern Africa, was completely wiped out due to human activities.

The Czech zoo is part of a pan-European endangered species program that coordinates efforts for their survival in captivity.