Video shows school staffers and animal control officers chasing the critter through the halls, but the raccoon was too fast.

EULESS, Texas — A wild chase inside a Texas high school was captured on security cameras.

A raccoon got inside Trinity High School near Dallas.

Video shows school staffers and animal control officers chasing the critter through the halls, but the raccoon was too fast.

It dodged around several would-be captors and an officer's lasso.