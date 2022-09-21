Puppies found abandoned in a suitcase now looking for a new home

Four Black Labrador sisters now are at the Guilford County Animal Shelter after being found on the side of the road in a suitcase

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Four adorable black lab puppies haven't been at the Guilford County animal shelter long.

It's how they got there – that's hard to believe.

"Some good Samaritans were driving down the road and saw an old suitcase on the side of the road and thought it was moving. So they stopped, backed up, and saw a nose sticking out of one of the corners," Lisa Lee, assistant director at the Guilford County Animal Shelter said. "So they knew it was a puppy or kitten or something, so they unzipped the suitcase and found these four puppies inside."

Debbie Miller volunteers at the shelter. She was there the day the good Samaritans dropped off the suitcase full of puppies.

"I was totally shocked, my first feelings were just anger. I couldn't believe someone would throw a suitcase full of puppies on the side of the road," Miller said.

All the pups passed their medical tests. Some got treated for a slight case of worms.

Now, this foursome of fury sisters are ready to find a new loving home. The team at the Guilford County Animal Shelter has already named these adorable black labs.

Each name even has a suitcase theme.

There's Tumi, Samsonite, Stowaway, and Carry-On.

