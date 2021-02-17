Primarily Primates asking for essential items to keep animals, employees safe

If you have four-wheel drive, they're asking for the items to be delivered to 26099 Dull Knife Trail in San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO — Primarily Primates, a non-profit primate sanctuary for monkeys, apes, lemurs and other animals, posted on Twitter that they are in need of supplies during the winter storm crisis.

The sanctuary is among four million without power in Texas after the deep freeze forced the state's electric grid operator to impose rotating blackouts because of higher power demand. The sanctuary has been without power since early Monday morning.

They said that about a dozen animals had died, including a 58-year-old chimpanzee.

“Every animal matters to us and we are devastated,” said Priscilla Feral, president of Friends of Animals, which has managed the sanctuary since 2007. "We know this unprecedented Arctic blast is taking a toll on humans, which is why we are so grateful to the San Antonio Zoo staff for helping us transport and care for animals as well as the more than 60 volunteers who have organized meetups."

They're asking the community for the following:

Generators

Camping lights for inside chimpanzee bedrooms

Propane tanks filled or help taking our empty tanks to get filled

Small disposable propane heater bottles

Salt for deicing pathways around sanctuary

Peanut butter and jelly, bread

Water

If you have four-wheel drive and are comfortable driving, they're asking for the items to be delivered to 26099 Dull Knife Trail in San Antonio.

An updated list of our needs for the sanctuary during this crisis: Generators. Camping lights for inside chimpanzee bedrooms



Propane tanks filled or help taking our empty tanks to get filled.



Small disposable propane heater bottles



Salt for deicing pathways around sanctuary. — Primarily Primates (@primate_refuge) February 17, 2021