Prestigious Indianapolis Prize lecture set for Franklin College

FRANKLIN, Ind. — Franklin College will host one of the few lectures for the Indianapolis Prize.

The lecture, “Saving Species: My Life & Work Protecting Penguins,” will be presented by Dr. Pablo Borboroglu. He was the 2023 Indianapolis Prize winner. It will be held Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 7 p.m in the Branigin Room of the Napolitan Student Center.

Borboroglu will talk about the challenges of conservation work and the risks he took to save penguins in some of nature's wildest places.

Borboroglu has spent more than three decades studying penguins and leading conservation efforts across four continents. He founded and serves as the president of Global Penguin Society, which has protected 32 million acres of penguin habitat.

In 2009, Borboroglu discovered only six breeding pairs of penguins at the El Pedral colony on the eastern coast of Argentina. After successfully designating that area as a wildlife refuge and reducing human impacts, the area is now home to 4,000 pairs.

Borboroglu is also dedicated to educating the next generation. His Global Penguin Society education program has reached more than 200,000 students and community members across Latin American nations. Efforts include leading field visits for 7,000 students who live near penguin colonies, as well as the creation of free books and educational material in both English and Spanish.

The lecture is free, but people are encouraged to register by clicking here.