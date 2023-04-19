Plano, Texas, police had a field day wrangling up calves during rush hour last week.

PLANO, Texas — Drivers in Plano had a cow driving home during rush hour last week (literally). No bull... these calves "steered" themselves in the wrong way.

And they didn't jump over the moon, but Jupiter, rather: Jupiter Road.

Plano police responded to the area of E. Parker Road and Jupiter Road for reports of traffic jams at 6:03 p.m. on April 13. When officers got to the area, they found a herd of about 30 calves, which belonged to Lavon Farms.

So, Plano Police Sergeant Baxter and Field Training Officer Moreland, and his new recruit Officer Svoboda jointly guided the herd back to their pasture safely.

"We would also like to thank the community who remained calm and provided a safe passage for the livestock and our officers," Plano PD said. "Please be cautious of any cow patties that may have been left at the scene."

You can watch the entire encounter caught on bodycam and dashcam here:

It doesn’t happen often but when it does our Officers mooove in and take control. pic.twitter.com/jl6HCFO0o1 — Plano Police (Texas) (@PlanoPoliceDept) April 19, 2023

Moooooo-ve over, Yellowstone. Plano PD is coming for you! These North Texans know how to cattle drive!