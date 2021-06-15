Peru first responders work to save baby deer from drainage pipe

The fawn, now named Trixie, was taken to the Peru Animal Shelter and then to Wildcat Creek Wildlife Center to be rehabilitated.

PERU, Indiana — An orphaned baby deer was rescued from a drainage pipe after work by several agencies in Peru, Indiana.

A woman first spotted the fawn near the construction site of the new YMCA. Without mom around, the fawn looked for shelter in a drainage pipe.

When rescuers first tried to reach it, the fawn moved deeper into the pipe and out of their reach.

Fortunately, the job site superintendent came and removed some of the pipe covers. Firefighters then flushed the pipe using water from a fire truck. That slowly worked as the fawn moved back down the pipe to where rescuers could lift her out.