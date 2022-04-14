Less than a month old, Outer Banks colt, Charlie, passes away

Charlie's birth marked the start of the 2022 foaling season. He was less than a month old when he passed.

CAROVA BEACH, N.C. — The Outer Banks's first colt of the 2022 season, Charlie, unexpectedly passed away Thursday afternoon.

The Corolla Wild Horse Fund announced his passing in a Facebook post on Thursday evening.

Charlie's birth marked the start of the 2022 foaling season, when the wild Colonial Spanish Mustangs on the Outer Banks start giving birth to their babies.

The nonprofit said Charlie showed no sign of illness, struggle or distress.

He was with his parents by the fire station in Carova at around 4 p.m.

According to the Corolla Wild Horse Fund, Charlie was seen on a security camera walking alongside his mother at 4:13 p.m.

At 4:19 p.m., the foal laid down and by 4:30 p.m., he had sadly passed away. He was less than a month old.

The nonprofit said it will take Charlie's body to Raleigh for a necropsy on Friday in the hopes of discovering what caused the foal to pass so suddenly.

The Corolla Wild Horse Fund ended its Facebook post with a thank you.