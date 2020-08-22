Otters at NC Zoo set to be released back into the wild

The otters were all found in different locations in North Carolina.

A group of otters currently at the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center at the NC Zoo is getting ready to make their return to the wild!

The otters were all found in different locations in North Carolina, and have been raised as a group at the Zoo to help ensure their survival after their release.

According to a May release, Dr. Jb Minter, the Zoo’s Director of Animal Health, said the otters were in good physical condition when found, with no apparent signs of injury or illness.

“We are caring for them as hands-off as possible because we want to preserve their natural behaviors to ensure they have a better chance of surviving in the wild,” Dr. Minter said.

The May release also indicated that the NC Zoo planned to have the otter's released as a group, which could boost their overall chance of success to accommodate back into the wild.

As of yet, there is not an exact release date for the otter's release, but they are expected to be back in the wild within the next couple of weeks!