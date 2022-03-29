Bald eagle flies off after being entangled in fishing line at Indiana lake

Officials asked everyone to properly dispose of any trash and fishing lines at all times, saying, "our wildlife depends on it."

ANDREWS, Ind. — NOTE: The video above is from a previous report on bald eagles returning to Indiana.

Several local, state and federal agencies worked together to try to rescue a bald eagle at an Indiana lake.

Salamonie Lake, a campground in Andrews, Indiana, posted photos and shared details of the rescue in a Facebook post.

On March 25, someone reported a bald eagle in distress at Salamonie Dam's tailwater.

Officials said the bald eagle appeared to be entangled in fishing line, which was dangling approximately 40-50 feet above the waterline.

A river-rescue conservation officer made multiple trips into the water to assess the situation, but on his third trip, the bald eagle managed to free itself from the tree and flew off downstream.

Officials said they do not know if there is fishing line still wrapped around the eagle's legs or feet.

"We urge all those who visit and/or fish natural areas attempt to retrieve any trash and fishing lines at all times, and dispose of properly. Our wildlife depends on it," the campground said in the Facebook post.

DNR Forestry, DNR State Parks, DNR Salamonie Interpretive Services, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Andrews Fire technical rescue crews, DNR Law Enforcement river rescue crews and Soaring Hawk Raptor Rehab assisted in the incident.

Salamonie Lake is roughly 90 miles northeast of downtown Indianapolis.