Nominees announced for 2023 Indianapolis Prize

The 2023 Indianapolis Prize marks nearly two decades of celebrating wildlife's greatest champions.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Prize released its list of 51 nominees for the 2023 award. The nominees represent global leaders in the field of conservation.

“It is an honor to highlight their incredible work through the Indianapolis Prize. Nominees hail from countries across the globe with these individuals representing a diverse range of iconic and elusive species," said Rob Shumaker, president and CEO of the Indianapolis Zoo.

From the 51 nominees, six finalists will ultimately be chosen and then the overall winner.

The winner will receive a $250,000 award. Remaining finalists each receive $50,000.

Since 2006, the Indianapolis Prize has administered more than $5 million in cash awards.