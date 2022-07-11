Two of the eight puppies were in critical condition after being found on the side of the road Saturday. Now, all the puppies are doing well in caring foster homes.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOLLAND, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said they have no leads right now as to who left a box of eight puppies on the side of the road in Holland Township during Saturday's storms.

The four-week-old puppies were spotted near 120th Ave. and Quincey St. in Holland Township. A deputy took the box of puppies to Harbor Humane Society in West Olive.

"When we found the puppies, they were in extremely, extremely poor shape," said Jen Self-Aulgur, Executive Director of Harbor Humane. "I mean, they had been left out in the rain and the cold for God knows how long. Their temperatures were dangerously low."

Two of the puppies were in critical condition, going home with Harbor Humane staff for monitoring. The six others went to foster homes.

"Two of them, their temperatures couldn't even register on a thermometer because they were so low," said Self-Aulgur. "We weren't even entirely sure if they would make it through the night. One of our staff members stayed up constantly monitoring, warming them, feeding them, just to make sure that they made it and they're fighters. They they made it through the night."

She said the two are getting better and stronger day by day.

The puppies, being as young as they are, are not available for adoption yet. They will be in the care of foster homes for a few more weeks.

While Self-Aulgur said this story has a good outcome, it could have been avoided. She encourages anyone who needs to abandon dogs to work with Harbor Humane to take care of them.

"We're grateful that someone called and notice them, and that that deputy was available to go pick them up," said Self-Aulgur. "But all of it could have been avoided by just a simple email, phone call or even just showing up here with a box of puppies, and we would have taken them. Because that's what we do."

She said there has been a significant increase in the number of puppies and dogs being left abandoned this year.

"There is a law against abandonment and putting animals in danger," said Self-Aulgur. "Where they could have brought them and faced no consequences, if they were to be found, there's definitely consequences to be had."

Cardboard box of puppies found in Ottawa Co. 1/7

2/7

3/7

4/7

5/7

6/7

7/7 1 / 7

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.