x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Animals

No fish story: Teen sets new Michigan salmon record

The previous record was a Chinook salmon of just over 46 pounds caught in 1978 on the Grand River in Kent County.
Credit: AP
In a photo from Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, Louis Martinez, 19, of Ortonville, holding a new Michigan state record Chinook salmon, smiles as he looks over to Icebreaker Charters Capt. Bobby Sullivan, top left, outside Captain Chuck's II in Ludington, Mich. Martinez and his family chartered with Sullivan and caught the 47.86-pound, 47 1/2-inch Chinook salmon off of Big Sable Point on Lake Michigan. (David Bossick/Ludington Daily News via AP)

LUDINGTON, Mich — Louis Martinez will never have to embellish the proverbial fish story, after confirmation that he set a new state record for the largest Chinook salmon ever caught in Michigan. 

The teenager from Ortonville, Michigan, reeled in the nearly 48-pounder on Saturday morning while fishing on a charter boat in Lake Michigan with his mom, sister and stepdad. 

The Ludington Daily News reports that the 19-year-old battled to pull the record-setting fish in for some 30 minutes off the lake’s Big Sable Point. 

The previous record was a Chinook salmon of just over 46 pounds caught in 1978 on the Grand River in Kent County.

Related Articles

Related video:

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.