New red panda shows himself at Cincinnati Zoo

The baby, born in June, has started to venture out of his nest box.

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo shared a picture Sunday announcing that its newest red panda cub - a boy.

Seven-year-old red panda Lin gave birth at the zoo on June 23, zoo officials told WLWT. Since then, Lin and her cub have been bonding behind the scenes in their nest box.

In a Sunday Facebook post, the zoo said, "Red panda cubs usually don’t venture out of their nest box for several months. We expect to start seeing this cutie outside sometime next month."

This was Lin's sixth litter.

Red pandas usually grow up to be the size of a large house cat, and have been compared to raccoons and bears. But they actually are a species all their own, living in trees and eating of mostly bamboo.

They typically mate in the spring and birth their young in litters of two after a gestation of three to five months.