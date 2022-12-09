Sea Ventures Charters were fishing off Monhegan Island in late August when a mako shark dropped in.

Example video title will go here for this video

MONHEGAN, Maine — The crew and gusts of the charter fishing boat Lady Anne caught and released two blue sharks one day late last month when they hooked another shark ... and realized it was a mako.

As they watched the shark's "acrobatics" from the boat, the 7-foot-long shark suddenly leaped onto the deck of the Lady Anne.

(Warning: Language in the video is more suitable for shark catching than for work.)

Neither the shark nor any people were injured as they measured and tagged the mako and it headed back into the sea, according to Chris Kingsbury, who sent the video to NEWS CENTER Maine.