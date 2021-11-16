Meet the massive 3-inch arachnid dubbed 'Megaspider'

It's fangs are nearly one-inch long.

SOMERSBY, NSW — If you're not fond of spiders, this might not be for you.

The Australian Reptile Park unveiled the largest Funnel-web spider in its history has arrived and it measures in at 3.1 inches with fangs nearly an inch in length.

Its name is "Megaspider," given its "gargantuan" size that makes it comparable to a tarantula. Not to mention, the reptile park says the spider could bite through a human fingernail.

The massive spider was donated to the reptile park as part of its program encouraging the public to safely catch Funnel-web spiders and turn them in the be milked for antivenom. It's a process The Australian Reptile Park says saves up to 300 lives per year.

“Having MEGASPIDER handed into the venom program is so amazing, in my 30+ years at the Park, I have never seen a Funnel web spider this big! She is unusually large and if we can get the public to hand in more spiders like her, it will only result in more lives being saved due to the huge amount of venom they can produce. We are really keen to find out where she came from in hopes to find more MASSIVE spiders like her," Education Officer, Michael Tate said.