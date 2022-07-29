Meet Roman, Helina and Nicolas! They're the newly named tiger cubs at the Indy Zoo

The Amur tiger cubs' birth is extremely important, as there are fewer than 100 Amur tigers in accredited zoos.

INDIANAPOLIS — The wait is over! We now know the names of all three tiger cubs born at the Indianapolis Zoo.

The trio are named Roman, Helina and Nicolas. The announcement came on International Tiger Day.

NOTE: The above video is from a previous report on the naming contest for the Amur tiger cubs.

The zoo said first-time mom Zoya, a 7-year-old Amur tiger, is doing great and has healed after delivering the first cub naturally but then delivering the next two by caesarean section. The father is 14-year-old Pavel.

The zoo decided to name one of the male cubs Nicolas after the veterinary surgeon who assisted in the tiger cubs' birth.

There were more than 7,000 votes in the naming contest. Voters have a chance to win a family fun prize pack, which includes free tickets to the zoo.

According to the zoo, all three cubs weighed around 2 pounds each at birth.

Unfortunately, the cubs will likely never be introduced to or in the same space as their mother because tigers are solitary by nature, and Zoya is not raising them.