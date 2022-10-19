x
Indianapolis Zoo celebrates elephant's 17th birthday

Kedar's birthday celebrations concluded with his favorite treat: a pumpkin!
Credit: Indianapolis Zoo
The Indianapolis Zoo recently celebrated elephant Kedar's 17th birthday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Happy 17th birthday, Kedar!

The Indianapolis Zoo shared photos Tuesday of the "Jurassic Park"-themed party in the elephant yard.

The zoo said Kedar's presents were shaped like dinosaur eggs and topped off with his favorite treat: a pumpkin!

