Baby bald eagle saved from dehydration by Idaho nonprofit amid heat wave

Birds of Prey Northwest has a team of about 35 active volunteers to help with rescues. This heatwave has brought in a variety of birds including a baby bald eagle.

ST MARIES, Idaho — The historic Spokane heat wave has caused problems for everyone and everything from people and pets to roads, vegetation and wildlife.

Because of this, North Idaho nonprofit Birds of Prey Northwest stepped in to rescue and heal a variety of baby birds that were dehydrated, injured and even on the verge of death.

On Monday alone, the organization took in seven birds.

"The heat is pushing youngsters to fledge or fly before they are ready," Veltkamp said. "They end up on the ground, unable to fly and get out of the heat or get to water. So, they are found dehydrated, sometimes starving and in need of our medical help."

Birds of Prey Northwest has a team of approximately 35 active volunteers to help with rescues. This recent heatwave has brought in a variety of birds including a baby bald eagle.

"She was on the ground for a week to ten days before humans called. We were barely able to save her because she didn't have food or water all that time in this heat," Veltkamp said.

It was close but the eagle was saved and is now getting healthier and stronger with needed attention. The goal isn't to keep her but to return her to the wild.

"Most of them will go right back to where they were found, reunited with their parents at the nest site," Veltkamp said.

The birds can only be helped if people make the phone call to the agency. She says if someone notices a raptor on the ground for a few hours or can't fly to call them at Birds of Prey Northwest 208-245-1367 or 208-582-0797.