43 pets adopted from short-staffed IACS Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Animal Care Services announced its “Season of Love” adoption event found homes for 43 animals on Saturday.

“We appreciate all of the support we have received in the past few days,” said IACS Deputy Director Katie Trennepohl. “While the number of adoptions we saw today is exciting, the shelter continues to need the community’s assistance.”

IACS is still only accepting animals in emergency situations. Citizens who feel they may qualify for an emergency surrender can email IACSIntake@Indy.gov.

Animal Control Officers are still responding to calls but they are only bringing animals to the shelter if they are considered an emergency case. “We want to be able to provide the best care possible to any animal we encounter. While we have freed up some kennel space," explained Trennepohl, "we continue to struggle with staffing to ensure the animals at the shelter receive adequate care.”

The shelter encourages anyone who finds a lost pet to consider attempting to locate the owner before bringing the animal to the shelter. Start by posting on Indy Lost Pet Alert and share on social media sites, such as Facebook and Nextdoor. “What we find is when someone drives the animal across town to the shelter, that animal is very unlikely to be claimed by its owner,” said Trennepohl.

Use microchipping services

If you can, take the pet to a veterinary clinic or the shelter to be scanned for a microchip. “We also see a lot of animals come into the shelter with microchips, but the contact information on the chip hasn’t been updated, so we have no way of contacting the owner.” To update your pet's microchip, you need to contact the microchip company that manufactured the microchip. If you created an online account with the company, it can also be done by using their website.

If you do not know what company your pet’s microchip is through you can use the microchip look-up website. You will need your pet's microchip number to use the look-up website. If you do not have this, any veterinarian can scan for the microchip and provide you with the number.

Rehoming your pet yourself

If you are thinking about surrendering your pet, please consider using resources found on the shelter’s website to help find a new home for your four-legged friend. Rehoming your pet on your own keeps it from entering the stressful shelter environment and keeps a kennel open for pets who need it the most.

IACS works with Rehome by Adopt-a-pet.com to promote animals available for adoption that are not in the shelter. You can create a quick and easy profile and share your pet’s story with thousands of potential adopters.