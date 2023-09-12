IACS hosts fall pet adoption event

Indianapolis Animal Care Services is hosting an adoption event Saturday, Sept. 16 to find pets a new home before the leaves start changing.

INDIANAPOLIS — One organization is hoping to find homes for more than 100 animals, just in time for fall.

Indianapolis Animal Care Services (IACS) is hosting an adoption event Saturday, Sept. 16 to find pets a new home before the leaves start changing.

The "Fall in Love" adoption event will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All of the available animals will be free to adopt, but donations are appreciated, according to organizers. Free gift bags will be given to all adopters with limited supplies.

IACS suggests that new adopters review and submit the adoption forms online prior to attending the event.

The adoption event will take place at 2600 S. Harding St., Indianapolis, IN, 46221.