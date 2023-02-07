IACS looking for person who stabbed cat in head with pliers

A woman dropped the cat off at the shelter after seeing it had been stabbed.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Animal Care Services are trying to find out who impaled a cat with a pair of pliers on the southeast side of the city.

IACS said a woman who had been feeding the cat rushed the animal to the shelter after finding it had been stabbed in the head with a pair of needle-nosed pliers.

The shelter shared an X-ray of the cat with the pliers in its head. The veterinarian at IACS was able to remove the pliers, but the cat is still in critical condition. Its prognosis will be better known in the next 24 hours.

According to IACS, the cat was known to be in the Sandorf Park area, near South Keystone Avenue and East Raymond Street.