Dog in Clinton County shelter for 2 years looking for forever home

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. — After a two-year stay at the Humane Society of Clinton County, one dog is still looking for his forever home.

Andre is a German shepherd mix who will take some time to trust people, and for good reason.

Andre showed up to the shelter Nov. 28, 2020. The shelter said he was scared, afraid, confused and in a live trap. But now, the shelter said he's made great progress.

Once he earns trust, he loves to be petted, be outside, and play fetch. He's estimated to be about 5 years old and weighs about 115 pounds. With a dog that large, it's best if he goes to a home without small children.

While he loves people after getting to know them, he is more selective with other dogs and does not like cats. Any family wishing to adopt him must first do a meet-and-greet with other dogs in the home.

Andre's adoption fee has been sponsored, so those wishing to adopt him will just need to fill out an application and set up a meet-and-greet. To request an application, email cchs04@sbcglobal.net.

As an added bonus, the folks at Hawaiian Shave Ice with Food have agreed to give Andre's adoptive family free pup cups for life after his adoption.