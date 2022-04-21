Humane Society alleges mistreatment of animals at Indiana research lab

The group said West Lafayette-based Inotiv treated animals inhumanely during a seven-month investigation and most of the animals were killed after the study.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Humane Society of the United States is calling for changes at an animal testing laboratory in Indiana after a monthslong undercover investigation.

The group said Inotiv, which is based in West Lafayette, is responsible for the inhumane treatment of animals. The Humane Society report, which was published Thursday, claims an undercover investigator worked at the Indiana lab from August to March and was assigned to more than 70 toxicity studies involving more than 6,000 animals.

The report highlights the alleged mistreatment of dogs and primates and says most animals were killed at the end of the studies, which is typical in drug testing.

The Humane Society said there are currently 82 dogs involved in another study that are scheduled to be killed at its conclusion, but they're hoping to change that.

Inotiv sent a statement to 13News Thursday night, saying they're reviewing the claims made in the report. But they say the research they do is legally required in the United States to develop medicine and improve the lives of humans and animals.

"Our mission at Inotiv is to help our clients realize the full potential of their scientific and medical research, which ultimately contributes to significant improvement in the lives of both humans and animals," the company's statement read. "The research we do is legally required in the U.S. for developing lifesaving medicines, medical devices and biologics."