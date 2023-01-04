Humane Society for Hamilton County extends hours Wednesday to push adoptions

HSHC's entire staff of 58 employees are working extended hours Wednesday, May 17 to facilitate adoptions and foster placements.

FISHERS, Ind. — The Humane Society for Hamilton County is taking an unprecedented step this week to try to relieve some of the stress on its adoptable dogs.

For the first time, the facility will be open on a Wednesday with extended adoption hours, and its entire staff of 58 people will be working to help facilitate as many dog adoptions and foster placements as possible.

Normally, the shelter is closed to the public on Wednesdays so staff can focus on training and deep-cleaning the facility. But this Wednesday, May 17, the shelter will be open for adoptions and foster placements from noon to 7 p.m.

"Dog adoptions have slowed tremendously," CEO Rebecca Stevens said, "pushing several of our deserving dogs to their emotional breaking points."

Stevens explained in the announcement of the extended Wednesday hours that staff tries to keep dogs at the shelter exercising and engaged, but some dogs are showing signs of giving up.

"It's hard to articulate the gravity of the situation for many of these dogs," Stevens said, "not to mention dogs in other shelters who are literally dying for a spot in this facility."

HSHC is leaving adoption fees for eligible dogs up to the public to decide — a practice the shelter calls "priceless adoptions." The shelter is requesting a minimum donation of $1.00 toward the adoption fee of eligible pets in hopes an adopter will give what they truly can.

If you want to foster a dog, the shelter is requesting a commitment of at least one week to provide dogs a much-needed stress break, as well as open up space in the kennels. There is no cost to foster an animal, and HSHC will provide fosters with supplies and food.

Cat adoption fees will not be discounted for this event.

Requirements and notices