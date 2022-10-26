Humane Society for Hamilton County receives $15,000 grant

The shelter was the grand prize recipient of Freshpet's annual Fresh Start program for the Midwest region.

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — The Humane Society for Hamilton County was named the Midwest grand prize recipient of Freshpet's annual Fresh Start program, earning $15,000 in grant money.

The no-kill shelter in Fishers is one of relatively few in the U.S. that is truly no-kill.

"This funding will be used to care for the animals who come into our doors — over 3,600 so far this year — to ensure they are fed, have clean, warm bedding, and most importantly loved," the shelter said.

The annual contest started in 2018 to help fund shelters and rescues that take in animals that are often deemed "unadoptable."

This year, after Freshpet received thousands of nominations, a panel of five judges, including actress Sarah Michelle Gellar, chose winners.

Put your paws in the air because we just announced the 2022 Fresh Start Winners! 🎉



Meet the Fresh Start Winners: https://t.co/VxKpwPkM0B.



Thank you to everyone who participated to help us give dogs and cats across the country a Fresh Start! pic.twitter.com/TdeVMvH3a6 — Freshpet (@Freshpet) October 25, 2022