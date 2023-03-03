Volunteers needed to remove honeysuckle from Carmel dog park

Invasive honeysuckle will be removed Thursday, March 23 at a dog park in Carmel.

CARMEL, Ind. — Do you love pups and the environment? You'll have a chance to support both this week.

Carmel Clay Parks & Recreation is seeking volunteers for their Hounds & Honeysuckle event on Thursday, March 23 from 4-6 p.m. at Central Dog Park, located at 1425 E. 116th St.

Officials said honeysuckle has taken hold over woods adjacent to that dog park and snuffed out native plants and wildflowers.

Volunteers will help remove the honeysuckle and have a chance to win prizes. All volunteers will be entered to win a prize pack donated from local pet vendors.

Interested community members can also bring an item donation, or donations, for the Humane Society for Hamilton County to get a second entry for the prize drawing.